Egypt: FM Hails Egypt's Diplomatic Missions' Electoral Experience

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday 14/3/2018 praised the great experience of Egypt's diplomatic missions abroad in running the electoral process.
In an interview with "CBC Extra News" channel, he said that the Foreign Ministry formed a committee in December to prepare for the upcoming presidential poll and ensure the establishment of basic rules for the electoral process in addition to coordinating with the National Elections Authority.
Also, he shed light on attempts made by several foreign media outlets over the past period to present an unrealistic image of the situation in Egypt.
MENA