Namibia: Battle Between Old Boys and Saints Intensifies

Windhoek — The Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Premier League ended its 6th round of activities in Windhoek last weekend.

Windhoek Old Boys Club (WOBSC) Mad Maroons (MM) are currently a point ahead of 2nd placed Saints 1 in the Men's Premier League while Saints sit atop of the Women's Premier League, with a comfortable 5-point lead.

Friday night saw Mad Maroons up against Saints 2 in a must win bonus point tie for Mad Maroons who accumulated three yellow cards during the match.

However, they managed to score 5 of their 6 goals with just four players on the field securing an incredible 6-1 triumph with De Villiers, McCullough, Martins, Finch, Krugel and Kruger all scoring for their team.

In other action, WOBSC Burgundy Bullets (WOBSC BB) took on Saints 2 and it was the young Saints side that dominated the game winning 5-1 with Nevil Gora netting a brace to lead his team to victory.

On Saturday, the Burgundy Bullets faced BDO Wanderers which the latter won 3-0, with Stefan du Preez scoring a hat trick for Wanderers.

The main game of the weekend was doubtlessly the clash between Saints 1 and Unam. As expected, it was a gruelling match for both sides.

Saints capitalized on their youth complemented with sheer speed to secure the win in the first half with goals from Schutz, Hansen and Semedo propelling them to a comfortable 3-0 win. Mad Maroons played against NUST on Saturday in a one-sided affair as the reigning Premiership champions calmly went about their business making sure to secure a bonus point with an 8-0 victory. NUST veteran Siya Martins scored a treble to help his side to victory.

The final men's game saw NUST challenging DTS but the red machine was, as widely expected, too powerful for the students. DTS emerged comfortable 8-1 winners with Britz and Bolton scoring a goal apiece.

Mad Maroons concluded a busy weekend for the championship, when they came up against BDO Wanderers. The Old Boys club proved too strong and sailed to a 3-1 victory.

Sunday morning saw NUST play Saints 1. The Saints men's team knew they had to ensure victory with a wide enough margin to keep up with the bigger clubs. And they did exactly that, completely overrunning NUST by 14 unanswered goals. Cody van der Merwe helped himself with four goals.

In the Women Premier League, the first match on Saturday was between BDO Wanderers and Unam. All eyes were on Unam to see how they would cope without inspirational skipper Maggy Mengo, daughter of football great Oscar "Silver Fox" Mengo

The match ended in a draw 1-1. Chadzinya scored for Unam while Prickett replied for the "White Mares".

WOBSC looked to bag their first win of the season when they played against NUST. Returning Marcia Venter gave the team a big boost as they took control early and never lost their momentum. WOBSC took the game 10-0. Marcia Venter showed her talent with five goals.

Unam were looking to maintain their winning start to the season when they played DTS on Saturday afternoon. Unam, even without captain Maggy Mengo, was still too strong for the young DTS side, and won the game 2-0.

The final women's game for Saturday was between NUST and DTS. It was a tight game at times but the young DTS side eventually took control of the game in the second half, beating NUST 4-1. Saturday evening saw the WOBSC women play BDO Wanderers. The former put the hammer down to beat BDO Wanderers 9-0.

Saints played Unam on Sunday in a top of the log clash, and the winner being the number one contender for the coveted league title. Unam struggled against DTS and BDO Wanderers and had to win to keep up the pace. The scoreboard reflected a 4-1 defeat for Unam.

Early Sunday morning Angels took on WOBSC with Angels dominating the game and beating WOBSC 4-1.

The final match on Sunday was between Angels and NUST. Still searching for their first victory this term, NUST started the match like a house on fire, scoring two goals early in the first half - very much against the run of play.

Nevertheless, Angels fought back and scored two goals of their own to level the score. However, NUST forward Brenda Limar scored the decisive goal in the 39th minute that would see NUST deliver the first upset of the season, beating Angels 3-2.