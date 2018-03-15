Namibia: State Funeral for Schimming-Chase

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob yesterday announced that veteran politician and retired ambassador Nora Schimming-Chase will be accorded a state funeral.

This announcement was made in a press statement issued by presidential press secretary Alfredo Hengari.

Schimming-Chase died in a Windhoek hospital on Tuesday at the age of 77 after a battle with cancer.

"In terms of article 32 (8) of the Namibian Constitution, the President, His Excellency Dr Hage G Geingob, has conferred the honour of an official state funeral on the late ambassador Nora Schimming-Chase," the statement reads.

The Office of the President further announced that a memorial service will be held in her honour at Parliament Gardens on Friday afternoon.

"The President lauds the late ambassador Nora Schimming-Chase as a diplomat par excellence, a fearless fighter and activist for a free Namibia in which all, irrespective of race and ethnic origin, could enjoy their rights," the statement further reads. Schimming-Chase's family announced yesterday that a memorial service will be held at the Martin Luther Church in Khomasdal, Windhoek at 19h00 today.

Her state funeral will take place on Saturday, with proceedings starting at the family residence in Klein Windhoek at 07h30.