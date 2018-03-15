Namibia: Ex-Judge's N$6 Million Lawsuit Dismissed in High Court

FORMER Supreme Court judge Pio Teek plans to appeal against the dismissal of a lawsuit in which he was claiming N$6 million from the Ombudsman and the minister of justice because they allegedly failed to assist him in his efforts to sue three South African judges who set aside his acquittal on child molestation charges almost nine years ago.

The lawsuit in which Teek was suing the Ombudsman and the minister of justice for N$6 million was dismissed by judge Herman Oosthuizen in the Windhoek High Court on Tuesday. A similar case, in which Teek is suing Namibia's President, government, minister of justice and attorney general for N$6,8 million, was removed from the court roll in the High Court yesterday, after deputy judge President Hosea Angula had been told that Teek intended to appeal against the previous day's judgement, and that the second case should be kept in abeyance pending the finalisation of that appeal.

Both lawsuits are in reaction to a judgement delivered in the Supreme Court in April 2009, when three judges of South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal, sitting as acting appeal judges in Namibia's top court, set aside Teek's discharge on six of the eight criminal charges on which he had stood trial in the Windhoek High Court.

Having been arrested in early 2005 on charges including counts of child abduction and rape, Teek - then an appeal judge in the Supreme Court - retired from judicial office in October 2005, at the age of 58.

He went on trial in the Windhoek High Court in April 2006. By the end of July 2006, after the prosecution had closed its case, he was discharged on all counts. However, the state appealed against his acquittal, and near the end of April 2009, South African appeal judges Piet Streicher, Kenneth Mthiyane and Fritz Brand set aside his discharge on six of the eight counts he had faced.

His trial had to continue in the High Court after that ruling. Teek was eventually found not guilty on the remaining six charges in December 2010.

Again dissatisfied with the outcome of Teek's trial, the prosecution applied for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court a second time. That application succeeded in February last year, when the state was given permission to appeal against Teek's acquittal on five of the eight charges he had been facing during his trial.

The eight charges stemmed from allegations that Teek picked up two girls, aged nine and ten respectively, in Katutura in Windhoek on the evening of 28 January 2005, took them to his house in the Brakwater area, gave the girls drinks containing alcohol, and sexually molested them.

Teek denied guilt on all of the charges. Teek had not yet been acquitted following the continuation of his trial when, in July 2010, he lodged a civil claim against judges Streicher, Mthiyane and Brand in the Windhoek High Court. Alleging that the three judges violated his rights to a fair trial and made defamatory remarks about him in their appeal judgement, he claimed N$6,8 million from them as compensation for the financial losses he claimed to have suffered as a result of his premature retirement from judicial office.

Having lodged his case against the judges, Teek requested the registrar of the High Court to have his summons served on the three judges in South Africa. His request was forwarded to the Ministry of Justice, but nothing came of it after a senior official in the ministry concluded that in the absence of a specific agreement between Namibia and South Africa, the law did not make provision for a civil case filed in Namibia to be served on defendants in South Africa.

In the judgement delivered on Tuesday, judge Oosthuizen concluded that since the three judges were not present in Namibia when Teek sued them and Teek did not show that they were domiciled in Namibia, have Namibian citizenship, or had property in the country, the Namibian High Court did not have effective jurisdiction over them. The result of that, judge Oosthuizen reasoned, was that Teek's lawsuit was bad in law from the start.

The judge also remarked that, as a retired judge, Teek should have been more vigilant in electing between his rights and the courses open to him. He added: "His frustration with the perceived inaction of officials of the defendants is understandable. He did encounter frustrating delays and non-responsiveness."

Teek pursued his claim against the minister and the Ombudsman without legal representation. The minister was represented by Nixon Marcus and senior counsel Michael Kuper, while Natasha Bassingthwaighte represented the Ombudsman.