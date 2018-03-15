Egypt: Qabil - Egyptian Companies' Export Deals At Fruit Logistica Hits Dlrs 130 Mn

Minister of Trade and Industry Tareq Qabil said on Wednesday the value of Egyptian companies' export deals at "Fruit Logistica" 2018 exhibition, held in Berlin over the past month, hit dlrs 130 million.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Qabil asserted the ministry's keenness on supporting the participation of Egyptian companies at international exhibitions to open new gates before the Egyptian exports at various international markets.

He said as many as 102 major Egyptian companies producing fresh vegetables and fruit have taken part at the exhibition, adding that the distinguished Egyptian participation reflected the keenness of the Egyptian business community on enhancing the Egyptian-German relations at the trade and economic levels, according to the statement.

Around 3,077 exhibiting companies and organisations from about 84 countries were present at the exhibition which attracted about 75 thousand visitors.