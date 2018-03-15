15 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria Retain 52nd Position in Latest FIFA Rankings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: CAF
Super Eagles players.

Nigeria retained her previous 52nd position in the world and seventh in Africa in the March FIFA/Coca Cola World rankings released on Thursday.

Nigeria had 609 points, two points below Cameroon that is 51st in the world.

The top five is unaltered, with Germany still on top, while Poland that will be up against the Super Eagles in a friendly are the only movers in the top 20, having climbed into joint-sixth position alongside Spain.

Tunisia remains the top African country on 23rd position, followed by Senegal on 27th and DR Congo on 39th.

The Super Eagles World Cup Group D foes Argentina is on 4th place, Croatia on 15th and Iceland on 18th.

The next edition of the rankings will be released on April 12. (NAN)

Nigeria

Army Confirms 25 Deaths As Herdsmen, Farmers Clash in Plateau

The Nigerian Army says its troops on Wednesday discovered 23 dead bodies in a village in Plateau State. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.