Kenya: David Odhiambo Remains Top at PGK Masters

Two rounds leader, David Odhiambo remained at the top of the leader board at the close of round three in the on-going PGK Masters at the pat 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Wednesday.

This was despite his poor putting in the third round, which saw him dropping six shots for five over par 76, and a three rounds total of five under par 208.

He bogeyed the par three-second, parred 11 holes there after until at the 12th, where he drove to the fairway bunker, chipped to the trees right of the green, dafted the third short, to pick up a double.

"It was at the 12th where my problems got worse though basically my putting was so bad. I missed many birdie chances," said Odhiambo, who bogeyed the 13th, 15th and the 16th. with only one birdie for the day coming at the 17th.

"I need to work on my putting for the remaining few days before the Open," added Odhiambo, who starts Thursday's fourth and final round with a five-shots advantage from the much improved Mohit Mediratta, who shot one under par 70 for three under par total of 210, and with a good chance of qualifying for the Kenya Open set for next Thursday at Muthaiga.

Mediratta, a fairly long hitter, had a bad start dropping a shot at the very first hole and a double at the par three-second.

He however, made birdies at the fourth, where he hit a massive driver, followed by a nine iron to the green.

He picked up one more birdie at the second par five(seventh), and 10th and 13th, with a bogey in between (14th) but finished with a birdie, par at the 17th and 18th to remain in second place, but this time on his own, as Muthaiga's Jeff Kubwa shot two over 73 to drop to third on 213.

Meanwhile, former amateur match play champion Sujan Shah fired two over par 73 to tie in fourth place with Greg Snow, who has already qualified for the open and, who also shot 73 for the day to bring his total to 215.

The fourth round gets under way from 8am, with the leaders Odhiambo, Mediratta and Kubwa to tee off at 9.10am.

The top three players in the PGK masters will join a team of 19 pros, who qualified from the five events played earlier, which also included Mumias-based Dismas Indiza, Riz Charania and Simon Ngige who made cut during last year's Open.

The third round leader board;

208 David Odhiambo 68, 64, 76

210 Mohit Mediratta 72, 68, 70

213 Jeff Kubwa 70, 70, 73

215 Greg Snow 72, 70, 73 *

215 Sujan Shah 72, 70, 73

216 David Wakhu 70, 73, 73

216 John Wangai 72, 70, 74

217 Ganeev Giddie 72, 72, 73

218 David Opati 71, 73, 74.