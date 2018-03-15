15 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Former President Moi Discharged From Israel Hospital

Photo: Daily Nation
Former President Daniel Moi (second right), his son Gideon (right) and some of the doctors who were attending to the former head of state at a Tel Aviv hospital.
By Wycliff Kipsang

Retired President Daniel Arap Moi has been discharged from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, where he had gone for medical check-ups.

In a statement sent to newsrooms from the former head of state’s Kabarak office on Thursday, President Moi, 93, will be on his way home after visiting historical sites in Jerusalem.

HEALTHY

“Mzee has been released after doctors gave him a clean bill of health after check-ups on his knee, which had been causing him discomfort,” read the statement.

The former head of state left the country on Sunday in a chartered plane in the company of his physician Dr David Silverstein and his son Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

His office on Wednesday dismissed allegations circulating on social media about Mr Moi's health.

The problem with his knee began on July 30, 2006 after he was involved in an accident in Limuru.

Mr Moi was travelling to Kabarak from Machakos, where he had presided over a graduation ceremony at Scotts Theological College.

On January 27, 2017 the former president underwent a minor surgery on his knee at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

LOW PROFILE

Mr Moi’s last public appearance was on October 26, 2017 when he cast his vote at Kabarak University polling station.

However, the former president did not leave his car; a polling clerk helped him cast his vote.

The former head of state has been meeting delegations at his Kabarak home.

He also met President Uhuru Kenya and his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta. The details of the meeting were not made public.

The former President, who will turn 94 on September 2, ruled Kenya for 24 years between 1978 and early 2003.

He took over from Kenya's founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta following his death on August 22, 1978.

