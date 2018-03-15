Nigeria: Wizkid, Tuface to Headline the "Lagos Gidi Fest 2018"

The Lagos Festival has announced that its 2018 edition will be headlined by Wizkid and 2face. The fest which will take place at the Hard Rock Café Beach Front on good Friday, 30th March, will showcase some of Lagos best homegrown talent.

They will be flanked by a carefully curated and diverse line-up of the some of the most sort-after Nigerian acts making waves across the globe. This list includes Maleek Berry, Ycee, Adekunle Gold, Brymo, Show Dem Camp and Mayorkun.

The organisers of this event have put in place, a second stage that will showcase talented artistes that are redefining the Nigerian sound. This new wave will be represented by D-Truce, Makka, Remmy Baggins, Lady Donli, D-O, CHYN, Jinmi Abduls and Jamal Swiss.

Gidi Fest has in previous years, featured African and International acts. Attendees should expect nothing less at this year's fest.

To participate, visit www.gidifest.com