Tanzania: Quit Flood Prone Areas or Bear the Brunt

TANZANIA Meteorological Agency (TMA) recently joined its counterparts in East Africa to predict and issue an alert over oncoming seasonal rains in the region saying it might lead into floods, and no doubt the presence of floods normally come along with outbreak of water borne diseases.

In addition to this, flooding brings a lot of diseases and infections including military fever, pneumonic plague, dermatopathia and dysentery. Sometimes insects and snakes make their ways to the area and cause a lot of havoc.

With such prediction and the recent downpour, many motorists have experienced traffic jams leaving many passengers to be stranded and trek long distances, but above all the agency's appeal to those living in flood prone areas, seems to be taken for granted and the result is that their houses become submerged.

In Dar es Salaam city, a case study of Jangwani neighborhood has been the talk of many leaders that its residents should relocate to safe areas, but it has become a game of a cat and mouse with the rain/flood, leading to them losing millions of shillings in property being washed away when it occurs.

Many people still wonder why such people must keep on settling living in these flood prone areas well knowing that their life and property is at a high risk. Once the rainy season ends, they forget about the misery caused by the floods and return back and appeal for assistance from the government, sympathizers and Non-governmental organizations to help in their 'cul-de-sac.'

The question is why must some people keep on taking chances with life, want to be given alms year-in-year-out at the expense of belittling and ignoring the government's directives and other professionals forewarning them on the impending dangers, at a time the country should be busy with core things of fighting poverty, ignorance and diseases?

Once they flock back in the flood prone areas, with their human activities, they also pollute the environment and block water drainages with trashed rubbish from their households implying that water will not freely flow in its course and in turn come back to haunt them.

They little take into consideration land and water pollution also a result of the chemicals and detergents which are released from the household materials which go into the bodies of water, and hence it is high time such people take heed of the advice of the government and distance themselves from such areas