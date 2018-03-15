Kenya: Koros to Account for KNH Neurosurgical 'Mishap' to Legislators

Nairobi — Interdicted Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lily Koross will on Thursday appear before the National Assembly Health committee over last month's brain surgery mix up that led to her suspension.

She was summoned by the MPs committee alongside the hospital's Director of Clinical Services Bernard Githae who was also suspended.

The suspension of Koros elicited mixed reactions with a section of legislators criticising the move by the Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Karuki and even threatened to institute impeachment proceedings against her.

On Wednesday, the two doctors who operated on the wrong patient told the House team that the confusion was caused by the nurses who sent the wrong patient to theatre.

In the meantime, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki is also expected to appear before the Senate Committee on Health to give an update on how far the investigations have reached over the brain surgery mix up saga.

Chairperson of the KNH board Mark Bor is also expected to show up to for the session.

Following her move to suspend Koros, Kariuki has been under fire from a section of Rift Valley MPs who threatened to table an impeachment motion against her.