Kenya: Building Under Construction Brought Down By the Rains in Juja

Nairobi — A five storey building that was under construction in Juja has collapsed following heavy rains.

No casualties have been reported in the incident that occurred Wednesday night at Orion Estate but emergency teams and police were on scene.

Nairobi county government authorities and police have warned residents - particularly in the informal settlements - to vacate houses marked for demolition to avoid disasters.

Five days ago, tens of families were left homeless and property of unknown value destroyed after a four-storey building collapsed in Kariobangi South.

A joint rescue effort by Nairobi county officials and Red Cross emergency response managed to evacuate all the tenants from the building before it crumbled.

This is the second building to come down in less than a week with a building with one collapsing in Kariobangi over the weekend; having been marked for demolition.