Sierra Leone: MRCG Reminds Journalists of Commitment to Conflict Sensitive Reporting

The Media Reform Coordinating Group (MRCG) has reminded journalists in the country of their commitment to conflict-sensitive reporting during the electioneering process as the country awaits the outcome of the March 7 multi-tier elections.

MRCG stated in press release on Tuesday that the media, expect for a few, have generally upheld the tenets of good journalism relating to conflict-sensitive journalism.

The release stated that newspaper editors and station managers of radio and television stations - during the electioneering period - have all, to a large extent, adhered to the provisions of the Independent Media Commission's media code of practice.

The release noted that as the country awaits the remaining 25% of the presidential result by the National Electoral Commission, the NRCG was admonishing media practitioners to help the maintenance of law and order by providing timely, accurate and balanced information to the general public.

MRCG notes in particular that radio and television stations should ensure subject and speaker control and proper handling of phone-in and live programmes.

According to Chairman of MRCG, Francis Sowa, journalists should adhere to their commitment made during the promoting professional media coverage and conflict-sensitive reporting on the 2018 multi-tire elections in Sierra Leone training programmes organised across the country.

"Media practitioners had committed themselves to the professional coverage of the 2018 elections issue-based reportage and programming devoid of ethnic, religious or regional bias and to practice the concept of conflict-sensitive reporting in all their publications and broadcast," Chairman Sowa added.

He continued that the MRCG was encouraging media owners to continue to abide by the principles of good journalism to help foster peace and security in Sierra Leone.