Kenya: Fit Squad Giving Kenya 7s Coaches 'Selection Nightmare'

Kenya sevens' rugby captain Oscar Ouma says the team's fitness levels will pose a nightmare for their coaches as they pick the squad for next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday night after the team arrived from the USA and Canada legs of the IRB World Sevens Series, Ouma said they were all fit and raring to go.

"Next is recovery, then pick up training for three weeks before we travel again," he said.

"It's a good thing to see competition for slots (to the Commonwealth Games). Everyone can't be selected, but everyone is good and this is a headache for the coaches."

Ouma said their loss to Fiji in the final of the Canada Sevens in Vancouver was due to the fact that Fiji were stronger mentally. "Once you reach final, it is mental. Fiji were mentally better and kudos to them," he said.

The skipper was happy with their 19-point haul on the road, describing it as a "major boost" to their run in the series.

With the Hong Kong leg coming up after next month's Commonwealth Games in Australia, Kenya won't be taking any team for granted.

"There is no easy pool in series now and we have to approach all games well, get to quarters and take it from there," said Ouma. "The reason we performed well in Vancouver is teamwork, brotherhood and playing our hearts out"