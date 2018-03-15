15 March 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Hospital Implementing Advanced Toxicology Treatment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yohanes Jemaneh

St. Peter's Specialized Hospital is implementing advanced toxicology treatment by opening Toxicology Research Center.

It has been a year ago that the Hospital has launched toxicology treatments including dialysis, vaccination and guidance, Hospital CEO Yakob Seman told The Ethiopian Herald.

"The Center is the sole toxicology management institution in the Horn of Africa; therefore, it would serve as a training center for the region's poison treatment health professionals."

The Center has been treating patients affected by food poison, infected by pesticides and chemicals and contract animal disease among others, Yakob said adding, however, the Hospital faces shortage of antidotes to treat those infected by various chemicals including aluminum, lead and toxic metals, he stated.

On the other hand, the Hospital is working with Ethio telecom to establish poison information center for telemedicine and advice patients in the first aid process on their way to health institutions.

There is also plan to offer poison management orientation for labors working in various chemical industries, he noted.

The hospital is working in collaboration with Public Health England Chemicals and Poison Management Department to design and implement advanced action plan about the overall toxicology services of the center, according to the CEO.

Ethiopia

Illegal Migration's Consequences

Migrating from one part of the world to the other end is a human attribute. History is in fact partly a tale of… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.