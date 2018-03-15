Ethiopia: Hospital Implementing Advanced Toxicology Treatment

St. Peter's Specialized Hospital is implementing advanced toxicology treatment by opening Toxicology Research Center.

It has been a year ago that the Hospital has launched toxicology treatments including dialysis, vaccination and guidance, Hospital CEO Yakob Seman told The Ethiopian Herald.

"The Center is the sole toxicology management institution in the Horn of Africa; therefore, it would serve as a training center for the region's poison treatment health professionals."

The Center has been treating patients affected by food poison, infected by pesticides and chemicals and contract animal disease among others, Yakob said adding, however, the Hospital faces shortage of antidotes to treat those infected by various chemicals including aluminum, lead and toxic metals, he stated.

On the other hand, the Hospital is working with Ethio telecom to establish poison information center for telemedicine and advice patients in the first aid process on their way to health institutions.

There is also plan to offer poison management orientation for labors working in various chemical industries, he noted.

The hospital is working in collaboration with Public Health England Chemicals and Poison Management Department to design and implement advanced action plan about the overall toxicology services of the center, according to the CEO.