Kenya's Joram Lumbasi Raring to Go in Valencia

Two-time Family Bank Half Marathon champion Joram Lumbasi has set sights on a podium place finish in the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia, Spain next week.

The athlete, who has been training in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet, is raring to go after getting his maiden nod to represent the country.

"I have never represented Kenya in any event and having been selected to participate in the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships, I want to make it to the podium," said Lumbasi, who has a personal best of 58:48.

Lumbasi told Nation Sport on Wednesday that he used the Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon in February to gauge his performance ahead of the Championships.

The race was won by compatriot Bedan Karoki, while Lumbasi finished fourth. Karoki has since withdrawn from the World Half Marathon team with an injury.

"It was part of my preparations ahead of the World Half. I have done some fine tuning as we wait for the big day."

"We are going to run as a team and I always believe in teamwork. The team is strong and we will do well."

"My training has been good so far and what has remained is to meet with the other team members we finalise our training in Ngong."

Born and brought up in Kuresoi, the athlete started training in 2013 after dropping out of school due to lack of school fees.

Erick Kibet, who is now his coach, was looking for someone to look after his poultry farm in Iten and that is when he met Lumbasi in 2015.

He would work in the farm and train at the same time. His boss, after seeing his potential, bought him some training gear.

Fresh from winning the Family Bank Half Marathon race last year, Lumbasi went ahead to participate in Copenhagen Half Marathon where he clocked 58:48 for second place behind Bahrain's Abraham Cheroben.

He opened the season with RAK Half Marathon where he emerged fourth, clocking 59:36.

Lumbasi will be teaming up with the two-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor, World Cross Country Championships silver medalist Leonard Barsoton, Barselious Kipyego and Alex Oloitiptip.