Former soccer boss, Twine Phiri, has again appeared in court on child support allegations, this time charged with failing to pay $9,750 in school fees for his children.

The ex-Caps United chairman denied the charges before a Harare court Tuesday, saying he gave the school fees to former wife Keresiya who, he claimed, converted funds to personal use.

"I only learnt that the fees were not paid after receiving phone calls from my children's school," he said.

"I have proof that she (Keresiya) did not pay the fees and I had to go to the school and agree a payment plan so that my children attend school."

Phiri insisted that he loved his children and was a responsible father, adding that he still looks after his first-born son who is studying abroad.

Although the unnamed son has since been discharged from maintenance because he is now an adult, Phiri said he was still responsible for his upkeep.

He added that he has since resolved to pay the fees on his own so that the children are not expelled from school.

The former football executive has been in an out of court several times for allegedly defaulting on alimony payments.

Last year, Phiri was sentenced to 10 months in prison after the arrears reached $20,000. He however escaped a spell in jail after the sentence was conditionally suspended.

The court ordered him to clear the arrears by May 30 2017 or risk going to jail. At that time, he reportedly had four more dockets pending before the same courts.