Kenya: Safety First As Safari Rally Organisers Conclude Preps

Top world motorsports officials are in Nairobi to monitor this weekend's Safari Rally which rolls off the city's Kenyatta International Convention Centre ramp Friday morning.

Their mission is to judge the organisational acumen of Kenyan officials as the country attempts to wriggle itself back into the prestigious World Rally Championships (WRC) status in a couple of years' time.

They will be led by Oliver Ciesla, the managing director of WRC Promoter GmbH, the company that handles the FIA's commercial interests.

And the local team, led by the chief executive officer of the government-funded WRC Safari Rally Project, Phineas Kimathi, are leaving nothing to chance in ensuring a flawless rally to be run around Naivasha.

AVALANCHE OF OFFICIALS

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Jean Todt, himself a Safari Rally legend, was in Kenya last month, setting the stage for the arrival of an avalanche of officials from the Geneva-based organisation who will judge Kenya's readiness for the world status.

Safety is featuring high up the agenda of the local team that has lined up a fleet of 36 advanced and basic responder ambulances to be deployed this weekend in case of any eventualities.

On Thursday, Medisurge, a local medical equipment supplier, delivered WRC standard, cutting-edge equipment to be used in emergencies during this weekend's competition.

These include an advanced life trauma support kit, similar to one was used during the Kenyan visit by then US President Barrack Obama in 2015.

LARGEST MEDICAL RESPONDERS

"When the Americans medical inspectors visited our showroom ahead of President Obama's visit, they immediately assigned us place the kit at Kasarani Indoor Arena and UN headquarters where the President delivered public speeches," said Alex Gikandi, a director of the firm.

"The ambulances with life support equipment will be deployed after every five kilometres throughout the competitive route," the Safari Rally's safety officer Nazir Yakub added in a statement from the rally's press office.

"Motorsport is exciting but inherently dangerous. We have done and deployed everything at our disposal because in motorsport anything can happen, but we have the largest medical responders in East Africa," he said.

Acting Principal Secretary for Sports and Heritage Kassim Malim Thursday visited the WRC Safari Rally Project offices at Kasarani where there was a flurry of activities ahead of the three-day rally.