Seychelles: Appointment of Acting Chief Justice

Following the recommendation of the Constitutional Appointments Authority, and in accordance with Article 128 (1)(b) of the Constitution, President Danny Faure has appointed Supreme Court Judge Laura Georgette Pillay to act as Chief Justice during the absence from the Republic of Her Ladyship Mathilda Twomey, the Chief Justice, from the 13th to the 16th March, 2018.

