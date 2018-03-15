Tanzania: Poor Dental Care Worries Experts

AS the world rolls out drums to mark this year's World Oral Health Day, experts have decried poor public awareness on oral hygiene, warning that oral diseases if left unchecked can lead to major negative health consequences, including death.

The experts said there is need for individuals to understand that oral health goes far from having a good smile. They said poor handling of oral health could lead to serious complications that affect people from performing theirduties as required. Tanzania Dental Association (TDA), President, Dr Ambege Mwakatobe reminded the public to adopt good oral hygiene habits as early as possible.

"The public should be well aware that oral health and general health are closely related, therefore they must avoid risk factors such as tobacco, harmful use of alcohol and unhealthy diets, especially those rich in sugar," he noted. Dr Mwakatobe said oral problems such as dental decay and gum diseases share some common risk factors with other systemic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer.

These risk factors include poor personal hygiene, smoking and unhealthy eating habits. He further said for this year's oral health day celebrations, the TDA has organized weeklong activities, including health awareness walk and dental outreaches in rural communities, while the grand finale will be held on March 20, 2018 in Mara region.

Under the theme of 'Say Ahh: Think Mouth, Think Health', the activity aims at promoting oral health awareness to the public to tie in with the World Dental Federation's global oral health appeal. "Your mouth reflects your overall health and well-being, therefore avoid risk factors, adopt good oral hygiene habits and have regular dental check-ups to help protect your mouth and body," he said.

A Dar es Salaam resident, Hajinani Hamisi (30), said he took a patient to MNH, but when he heard about the free screening, he decided to go for a check-up. "In my lifetime I had never visited a dentist for many reasons, but recently I have noticed that my gum bleeds when I brush my teeth, that is I decided to come here and do the screening, for me this campaign is a relief," he said.