14 March 2018

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 'No Compensation for Farmers'

The Zimbabwean government says it has no capacity to compensate farmers who lose their crops to natural disasters and veld fires.

Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri said farmers should take appropriate insurance cover to mitigate risks associated with harsh weather patterns.

"All farmers in Zimbabwe are responsible for the insurance of their properties against natural disasters. The prerogative lies with the individual farmer. So, some farmers are insured and others are not insured. We do not normally look at the statistics or ask for them," he told lawmakers last week.

This comes as most farmers across the country have lost their crops due to high temperatures and dry spells experienced at the beginning of the 2017/2018 farming season.

