15 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Preservation of Ethical, Civic Values Contribute to Defence of Sovereignty

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The determination of a people in the defence of its sovereignty demands preparation in various areas, such as in pedagogy, psychology, morality, patriotic and military training, with a view of cultivating ethical and civic values, said last Wednesday, in Luanda, the general Daniel Salvador Catata.

Daniel Salvador Catata, who is an advisor to the commander of the Army, was speaking at the opening of the pedagogic year of the National Defence Institute (IDN).

To the general, the citizens need to understand the causes that make them defend their homeland.

He deemed it important for the citizens to acquire academic training for a good exercise of citizenship and contribution to Angola's development.

In view of this, he also deemed it necessary the creation of mechanisms to divulge information on the issue of national defence and security, so as to arouse the patriotic interest of Angolan citizens.

"In this manner, we'll be preparing good citizens to serve the homeland with dignity", emphasised general Catata.

The National Defence Institute (IDN) functions under the umbrella of the Ministry of National Defence.

Angola

Lunda Norte to Receive Foreign Investment in Agriculture

Several Brazilian and Maroccan investors will invest in the agricultural sector of the eastern Lunda Norte province, due… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.