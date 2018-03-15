Angola: Preservation of Ethical, Civic Values Contribute to Defence of Sovereignty

Luanda — The determination of a people in the defence of its sovereignty demands preparation in various areas, such as in pedagogy, psychology, morality, patriotic and military training, with a view of cultivating ethical and civic values, said last Wednesday, in Luanda, the general Daniel Salvador Catata.

Daniel Salvador Catata, who is an advisor to the commander of the Army, was speaking at the opening of the pedagogic year of the National Defence Institute (IDN).

To the general, the citizens need to understand the causes that make them defend their homeland.

He deemed it important for the citizens to acquire academic training for a good exercise of citizenship and contribution to Angola's development.

In view of this, he also deemed it necessary the creation of mechanisms to divulge information on the issue of national defence and security, so as to arouse the patriotic interest of Angolan citizens.

"In this manner, we'll be preparing good citizens to serve the homeland with dignity", emphasised general Catata.

The National Defence Institute (IDN) functions under the umbrella of the Ministry of National Defence.