The United Nations has pledged to continue working with Government in various priority areas and assist where reforms are needed. This was said by United Nations resident coordinator in Zimbabwe Mr Bishow Parajuli after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday. The courtesy call is a precursor to a three-day visit by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)'s administrator and vice chair of the United Nations Development Group Mr Achim Steiner, who is expected in the country today.

Mr Steiner, who is the first UN top official to visit the country after the political transition in November last year, is expected to meet President Mnangagwa.

Addressing journalists after meeting VP Chiwenga, Mr Parajuli said he had an "excellent meeting" through which he apprised Government on the UN's various local work.

"We had an excellent meeting with the Honourable Vice President General Chiwenga (Retired). I briefed him on various work of the United Nations system in Zimbabwe. He was quite familiar already in a lot of areas we are working on. He highly appreciates the UN system work and contribution in various areas we are engaging with the Government across ministries," he said.

Mr Parajuli said VP Chiwenga indicated that Mr Steiner's visit was welcome.

"We also talked about the visit of our boss, the administrator of UNDP, tomorrow and he very much welcomed his visit to have this high-level dialogue, and we confirmed that we will be committing to work together across various areas of priorities, which have been set and support Government in areas where reform is needed, and support in different areas of development priorities, strengthening and working in the implementation of sustainable development goals," he said.

On elections, Mr Parajuli said VP Chiwenga urged the UN to continue assisting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and to strengthen its capacity.

"He (VP Chiwenga) appreciated the UN support to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, strengthening of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's capacity and he encouraged us to continue to help them, and he very much appreciated the support being provided to the election commission," he said.

The visit by Mr Steiner, he said, was to assess UN's work and explore possible support for Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe is one of the largest programmes of UNDP and the fourth largest development programme globally; so, therefore, his visit is to look at and see how we are doing and how further support can be provided to Zimbabwe," Mr Parajuli said.

During his visit, Mr Steiner will also meet President Mnangagwa's two VPs and officials from the ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; Justice; Lands and Agriculture; Environment; and Health, among others.

He will also meet with development partners, members of civil society and the UN country team. During his meetings with Government officials, Mr Steiner will discuss how the UN could support the upcoming elections and assist in rebuilding the Zimbabwean economy.

He will also meet with a number of independent commissions, including the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, and the Gender Commission.

Mr Steiner will also deliver the keynote address at the launch of National Human Development report on Climate Change tomorrow.