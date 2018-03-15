President Mnangagwa has championed several developmental projects that have changed the lives of people during his first 100 days in office, a Zanu-PF official has said.

Speaking during a celebration meeting held at Sally Mugabe School in Goromonzi West over the weekend, Zanu-PF provincial member Cde Energy Mutodi said the projects were a precursor to what was going to come if people voted President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming elections.

The gathering sought to celebrate President Mnangagwa's elevation as the country's second Executive President and Cde Mutodi's readmission into Zanu-PF as a provincial member in Mashonaland East Province.

Cde Mutodi sponsored the celebrations in all the 14 Zanu-PF political districts in Goromonzi West.

Said Cde Mutodi: "We are in a new dispensation where we have witnessed phenomenal development in just 100 days.

"What we have seen in 100 days is just a test of what we are going to see in the country if we all vote for President Mnangagwa.

"In Goromonzi West, one of the major projects that we have witnessed is the complete resurfacing of the Domboshava-Harare Road. The road was in a bad shape."