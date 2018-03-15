15 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 'ED Scores Big in Just 100 Days'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Locadia Matsvaire

President Mnangagwa has championed several developmental projects that have changed the lives of people during his first 100 days in office, a Zanu-PF official has said.

Speaking during a celebration meeting held at Sally Mugabe School in Goromonzi West over the weekend, Zanu-PF provincial member Cde Energy Mutodi said the projects were a precursor to what was going to come if people voted President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming elections.

The gathering sought to celebrate President Mnangagwa's elevation as the country's second Executive President and Cde Mutodi's readmission into Zanu-PF as a provincial member in Mashonaland East Province.

Cde Mutodi sponsored the celebrations in all the 14 Zanu-PF political districts in Goromonzi West.

Said Cde Mutodi: "We are in a new dispensation where we have witnessed phenomenal development in just 100 days.

"What we have seen in 100 days is just a test of what we are going to see in the country if we all vote for President Mnangagwa.

"In Goromonzi West, one of the major projects that we have witnessed is the complete resurfacing of the Domboshava-Harare Road. The road was in a bad shape."

Zimbabwe

Political Analyst Mandaza Urges Ban On 'Biased' AU, SADC Observers

Top academic and publisher Ibbo Mandaza has called for the banning of African missions from observing elections on the… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.