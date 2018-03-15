Angola: Huambo to Host Symposium On Climate Change

Luanda — The Huambo city, central Huambo province, will host on March 26, 27 a symposium on climate exchange ahead of the meeting of the Southern African Service Center for Climate Exchange and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL).

According to a press note, the activity is expected to share the exchange of experiences on the contribution of the science, technology and innovation in the resolution of the social problems caused by the climate change and land management, as well as promote sustainable development.

The symposium is also expected to introduce and discuss the results of the scientific research conducted in Angola during the period of 2013/2017, under the SASSCAL sponsorship, whose main goal is to build capacity skills and training of human resources, so as to conduct scientific research and services supply in the climate, water, agriculture, forest and biodiversity.

The SASSCAL is made up by Angola, South Africa, Germany, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia.