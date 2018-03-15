15 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zaka Man Jailed 20yrs for Rape

By Netsai Vere

A 32 year-old man from Zaka has been jailed for an effective 20 years by a magistrate here after he was convicted of raping a woman several times in the presence of her mother-in-law and three children whom he threatened with a catapult and home-made knife.

Adonia Chinaka broke into a house where the complainant was sleeping and raped her after threatening other occupants in the house with death.

Chinaka was convicted at the end of a full trial due to overwhelming evidence against him.

Chiredzi Magistrate Mrs Judith Zuyu said Chinaka deserved a lengthy jail sentence because rape cases in Masvingo had become a major concern.

"It is the duty of courts to uphold the law and ensure all perpetrators of such cases are punished by giving them lengthy and deterrent sentences," said Mrs Zuyu.

Agreed facts are that on July 14 last year, Chinaka armed himself with a catapult and a knife and went to the complainant's homestead in the same village at around 01:00 hours in the morning.

He ordered the complainant who was sleeping together with her mother-in-law and three children to open the door, but they refused.

Chinaka then tried to gain entry through the window but failed prompting him to break down the door.

He ordered the complainant's mother-in-law and three children in the house to lie facing downwards before raping the victim several times.

Chinaka then ordered the complainant to serve him food and fled.

A report was made to police and investigations led to Chinaka's arrest.

Mr Edwin Mbavarira prosecuted.

