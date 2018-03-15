South Africa: Reporter's Parliamentary Notebook - Shuffling the ANC Backbench to Accommodate Ex-Ministers

analysis

Former spooks boss turned energy tsar David Mahlobo already traded his front row parliament bench seat held as a Cabinet minister for one further back, but now must get to grips with a new portfolio - trade and industry. That's the committee he's been assigned to by the ANC in Parliament, in a reshuffle of committee membership to take in those who lost their jobs in the recent executive re-organisation. It's an interesting allocation that emerged from Thursday's Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports (ATC), or Parliament's record of work. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Aside from ex-police minister Fikile Mbalula, who resigned his parliamentary seat to be the full-time ANC elections boss at Luthuli House, only former public enterprise minister Lynne Brown has officially departed from public office. Brown resigned earlier this month after a controversy-ridden stint at the helm of the public enterprises portfolio, which includes Eskom. The fall out of State Capture there, and other State-owned Entities (SOEs), continues. Enough said.

Controversies also trailed former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane, from the Mining Charter debacle to State Capture claims regarding the facilitation of the Gupta-linked Tegeta-acquired Optimum coal mine, now subject of a parliamentary inquiry by the mineral resources committee....