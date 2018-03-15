Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Estate Understated - Family

Top academic and publisher Ibbo Mandaza has called for the banning of African missions from observing elections on the… Read more »

Relatives of the late MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai are challenging the legality of Ms Elizabeth Macheka's marriage to the politician and accusing her of fraudulently leaving out five houses and 17 vehicles in the inventory of properties filed at the Master of the High Court's office. The Tsvangirai family members have instructed prominent Harare lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange of Venturas & Samukange Legal Practitioners to request for a meeting with all the interested parties before the Master to discuss the matter.

