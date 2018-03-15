Namibia: Broken Luggage Conveyor Irks Passengers

The luggage conveyor belt at the Walvis Bay International Airport is out of order and frustrating passengers transiting there.

"This brand new state-of-the-art international airport is supposed to be Namibia's proud air transit point in this part of the world, and now this mess, which is wasting everyone's time. What will tourists and international business people think?" a frustrated passenger who frequently flies between Namibia and South Africa asked. Head of corporate communications at the Namibia Airports Company, Nankelo Amupadhi said the conveyor belt was damaged by a power surge in the terminal building during December.

The fault was identified by maintenance engineers, and a report was submitted to the company's head office in Windhoek.

An internal procurement process was followed, and the spare part was ordered.

Delivery time will be between five and six weeks, she explained. In the meantime, ground staff who handle passengers' luggage have implemented a manual process to service the two airline operators which operate with an average of about 140 passengers per day.

"The Namibia Airports Company apologises for any inconvenience caused, and we advise the travelling public to contact our airport information desk, or alternatively submit their complaints via email to our head office," Amupadhi added.