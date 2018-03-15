Angola: Female Inmates of Viana Prison to Benefit From Juridical Education

Luanda — The female inmates of Luanda's Viana penitentiary will receive on Friday a legal counseling session on woman's rights enshrined in the Angolan constitution.

The event, to be promoted by the Angolan Association of women of Juridical Career, is part of the third edition of the project Chá de Leis and is aimed at explaining to the female inmates, their rights and protection according to the country's constitution.

Speaking to the press, the head of the Association, Solange Pereira, said besides the juridical education, the event will also serve for the promotion and interaction between the female inmates.

The association is integrated by 100 members, including lawyers, judges and prosecutors, whose purpose is to promote full equity of rights and opportunities between men and women.