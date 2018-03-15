Namibia: Police Feel Budget Pinch

Twenty-four projects under the safety and security ministry will not get funding from government, budget documents tabled last week show.

The police and the military have over the years enjoyed huge funding from government, but that honeymoon has seemingly ended.

The defence ministry, which used to be one of the two ministries with the highest budgets in Namibia, from receiving over N$500 million per year for infrastructure projects, has now received a reduced amount N$200 million annually.

According to the budget, the safety and security ministry will only receive around N$330 million for construction projects this year, a slight increase from the N$316 million they received last year.

The safety and security ministry, responsible for police establishments and prisons, will get N$5,02 billion this financial year, compared to N$4,9 billion in the revised 2016/2017 budget.

A look at the details of the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) for 2018 to 2021 show that 24 safety and security projects will get zero funding from government this year.

Projects which were suspended this year include the construction of an agricultural irrigation project at Opuwo, renovations and reinforcements at the Oluno Correctional Facility, and the construction of a grain silo at the Divundu Correctional Facility.

Other projects which will not receive funding until 2020 include the construction and upgrading of police cells countrywide, the installation of fuel tanks and pumps, as well as four construction projects.

The construction projects are a new Katima Mulilo Correctional Facility, a police station at Onesi in the Omusati region, another police station at Chinchimane in the Zambezi region, and the Kunene regional headquarters.

Safety and security minister Charles Namoloh said the ministry has had to cut down on the use of patrol vehicles and guarding due to the budget cuts.

He said the ministry has felt the financial pressure for a while now as they have not recruited new members for the past two years.

According to the budget documents, the ministry will not be able to provide generators to all police stations across the country this year, but will receive an estimated N$1,4 million for the next financial year.

"This will put pressure on effectiveness if you have to work at night and there are no lights," Namoloh told The Namibian.

He said the ministry is nonetheless functioning, and looking for other alternatives to cope.

"We are getting there. By next year, we should get out of the woods," he stated.

The safety and security ministry received N$7 million for the maintenance of property abroad, N$1 million to maintain farms and N$1,8 million for the installation of new hot water systems and a fire suppression system at the Hardap Correctional Facility.

Documents furthermore show that government prioritised the defence ministry over the police. The military, at government's spending peak, enjoyed the largest budget allocation after education.

That ministry will now have to make do with only N$5,6 billion this year, compared to a revised budget of N$5,9 billion in 2016/2017.

Eleven projects received funding this year. The construction of a general military referral hospital did not receive funding since the 2016/17 budget year. The government has so far only spent N$25 million on the project from 2013 to 2016.

The ministry will carry out seven construction projects at an estimated cost of N$81 million.

Funds will be allocated for research and development, the rehabilitation of old bases countrywide, the upgrading of the Leopard's Valley military base, and the conducting of feasibility studies, designs and supervision of military bases.

The government has approved the budget for research and development purposes every year, with N$263 million allocated last year. This year, this allocation has been reduced to N$227 million.

The estimated infrastructure development expenditure for 2019/20 for safety and security is expected to be N$605 million, while defence will have to be happy with N$435 million.