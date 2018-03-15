Angola: Indian Foreign Affairs Minister in Luanda

Luanda — The Indian Foreign Minister, Shri Akbar, is on Thursday paying a two-day working visit to Angola, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and the prospecting of the African market, as part of his tour to the continent.

During his stay in Luanda, the head of Indian diplomacy intends to identify new areas of cooperation, as well as strengthen other sectors with the signing of some cooperation agreements.

According to his agenda, Shri Akbar is speaking on Thursday at the Faculty of Economics of Agostinho Neto University, under the motto "India, Africa and the development of the 21st century."

The Indian minister will also attend a reception organized by the Angola-India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIAI) and on Friday he will be welcomed by members of the Angolan government.

The CCIAI was proclaimed in October 2017 in Luanda, with the aim of strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

India annually offers 30 scholarships for postgraduate courses and 30 vacancies under the Indian technical and economic cooperation program for specialized medical courses for health professionals.

By 2013, trade between the two countries amounted to US $ 7.5 billion, with the export of Angolan oil, but due to the financial crisis, fell to 3.5 billion.