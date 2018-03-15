15 March 2018

Angola: Petro Focusing On Breaking 1º De Agosto's Victorious Impetus

Luanda — The assistant-coach of Petro de Luanda, Benjamim Ucuahamba, last Tuesday said that his squad will do everything to break the victorious impetus of 1º de Agosto, when they face each other this Friday, for the third round of the regular stage of the first division National Basketball Championship (Unitel-Basket).

Speaking to ANGOP, making a projection of the match to be played in Luanda's Cidadela pavilion, Benjamim Ucuahamba admitted that in terms of the encounters between the two sides, his squad is in disadvantage, since Petro lost to 1º de Agosto in the last two games (between each other) of the 2018 Unitel-Basket.

He then emphasised that his squad is focused on a win on Friday, because they intend the second position they occupy at the present.

Petro de Luanda have 42 points, while 1º de Agosto are leading the championship with 47 points.

