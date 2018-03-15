15 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Norte to Receive Foreign Investment in Agriculture

Dundo — Several Brazilian and Maroccan investors will invest in the agricultural sector of the eastern Lunda Norte province, due to the arable conditions it has for cultivation.

The information was unveiled to the press in Dundo city by the minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Marcos Nhunga, during a visit the president paid to the local agricultural project of Cacanda.

The coming of foreign investors to this region will boost the local agricultural activity, taking into account that the province has land and water that facilitate the growing of varied products.

The agriculture in the province will be developed based on its own characteristics and peasant families and are expected to play a key role in this field through the cultivation of cassava, peanut and bean.

Cacanda project was inaugurated in March 2012 and was initially run by the Agricultiva and Gesterra companies.

Now the project is being managed by Agrosub.

