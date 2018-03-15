Tanzania: Gold Miners Call for Geita Common Market

Geita — Artisanal gold miners in Geita Region have calling for the government to construct another market in the region in order to curb smuggling.

They aired their views when speaking with officials of the opinion gathering committee, which was formed by the Deputy Minister for Minerals, Mr Stansilaus Nyogo.

The miners told the committee that despite the government's resolve to build an international gold market in Mwanza, there it is still imperative to set up another one in Geita Region where gold ism mined in large quantities.

Mr Leonard Bugomola, one of the miners, said should the market be constructed, it will increase circulation of money and make the region's economy more vibrant.

For his part, the chairman of the committee, who is also the president of the Federation of MinersAssociations of Tanzania (Femata), MrJohn Bina, assured the miners that their views would be taken into consideration.

This, he said, would help the government establish the common market, which would increase the miners' incomes.

One of the members of the committee, Mr Hussein Kasu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nyang'hwale, said despite protecting the miners' interests, the decision of establishing the would-be-common market by the government aimed at collecting revenue.