14 March 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: SAPS Kabega Park and Business Sector Work Together Towards a Common Goal

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Port Elizabeth — Successful community policing requires intelligible communities that are motivated to reduce crime, as well as a police service that will be able to implement innovative methods. These two elements can only be effective if both the communities and their local police work together towards their common goal of creating a safe and secure environment for all.

Today, 14 March 2018, SAPS Kabega Park management met with the business sector and private security companies to discuss ways of reducing crime at shopping malls and smaller shopping centres within the Kabega Park policing precinct. The meeting proved very fruitful with both partners sharing new ideas and committing to work closely with each other. The Station Commander for SAPS Kabega Park, Col Tony Nomdoe was positive about this partnership and added that by 'working together closely with the CPF's, business sector and the police, SAPS Kabega Park police members will be able to fulfil the needs of the community in respect of policing, improve the service to the community and promote joint problem solving. This is definitely a way forward towards a professional and transparent SAPS,' added Col Nomdoe

South Africa

Kevin Anderson Reaches Indian Wells Quarter-Finals

South African Kevin Anderson has reached the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters after beating Spain's Pablo… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.