South Africa: SAPS Kabega Park and Business Sector Work Together Towards a Common Goal

Port Elizabeth — Successful community policing requires intelligible communities that are motivated to reduce crime, as well as a police service that will be able to implement innovative methods. These two elements can only be effective if both the communities and their local police work together towards their common goal of creating a safe and secure environment for all.

Today, 14 March 2018, SAPS Kabega Park management met with the business sector and private security companies to discuss ways of reducing crime at shopping malls and smaller shopping centres within the Kabega Park policing precinct. The meeting proved very fruitful with both partners sharing new ideas and committing to work closely with each other. The Station Commander for SAPS Kabega Park, Col Tony Nomdoe was positive about this partnership and added that by 'working together closely with the CPF's, business sector and the police, SAPS Kabega Park police members will be able to fulfil the needs of the community in respect of policing, improve the service to the community and promote joint problem solving. This is definitely a way forward towards a professional and transparent SAPS,' added Col Nomdoe