South Africa: Wanted Murder Accused Appears in Court

Port Elizabeth: Relentless efforts in the last 7 months to trace and re-arrest a wanted murder accused eventually paid off when Humewood Trio Task Team finally arrested the suspect. On Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at about 23:30, investigating officers, Detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies and Detective Constable John Lepan with the assistance of PE K9 Unit surrounded a shack in Mankazana Street in Walmer location. The accused Zolile Mfeketho (20) was found sleeping in the shack with four other people.

The accused, Zolile Mfeketho (20) was arrested in September 2016 for the murder of a NMU student, Asadullah Ajimudin (19). Ajimudin was clubbed to death with a cricket bat at his Summerstrand residence in August 2015.

Due to a bungle at court, the suspect was released in August 2017. A warrant for his arrest was issued. The two officers had since been following up on any and all information relating to the possible whereabouts of the accused with negative results however information received yesterday resulted in the positive arrest of Mfeketho

Mfeketho appeared in the Port Elizabeth court on Wednesday, 14 March 2018 on the murder and robbery charge and is remanded in custody until later this month. The Acting Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Brigadier Andrew Louw commended the team for their persistence in trying to re-arrest this accused. 'Whenever information was received about the accused possible whereabouts, these members, irrespective of the day or time immediately followed through with such information. We want to thank the community for their assistance as well in working 'hand in glove' with the police to ensure Mfeketho's arrest. Active community involvement is key to the successful combatting of crime in our communities. We appeal to the communities not to harbour these criminals who have no respect for other people's lives and property. Together we can make sure that they are arrested and behind bars where they belong,' added Brig Louw.