Egypt: Bourse Gains EGP 8 Billion - All Indexes Up

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indexes posted collective gains at the close of Tuesday's 13/3/2018 trading, supported by foreign investors' purchases of leading stocks in the sector of banks, industry and financial services.

The market capital gained about EGP 8 billion to reach EGP 977.2 billion, after transactions hit EGP 3.1 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index went up by 1.47 percent to close at 16,989.06 points.

The broader EGX 70 index of the leading smaller and mid cap enterprises (SMEs) increased by 0.57 percent to close at 910.43 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index rose by 1.75 percent to stand at 2,281.49 points.

MENA