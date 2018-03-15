14 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt, Jordan Mull Center for Syria, Iraq Reconstruction

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail on Tuesday 13/3/2018 received his Jordanian counterpart Hani Mulki.

The meeting mulled a proposal to establish a joint logistic center to contribute to the reconstruction efforts in Syria and Iraq.

The meeting also touched on proposals to increase cooperation in the fields of tourism and aviation, and enhancing communication between businessmen in both countries to support coordination and cooperation in various economic fields and to identify new investment opportunities.

Mulki lauded bilateral ties and voiced keenness to promote joint cooperation in various fields.

He hailed efforts made by Egypt to confront terrorism and achieve development.

