15 March 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Britain Is Malawians' Second Home - Mutharika

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvester Kumwenda

Lilongwe — President Professor Peter Mutharika Tuesday evening hosted the visiting His Royal Highness Prince Richard Duke of Gloucester at Kamuzu palace where the two held discussions on several issues.

In his address, Mutharika said the governments of Britain and Malawi have been enjoying cordial relations which have resulted into many Malawians regarding Britain as their second home.

"There are many Malawians in Britain and in fact, Britain has more Malawian doctors than those that serve in Malawi.

"Many Malawians including me have British qualifications," he said.

Mutharika hailed the support that the British government has been giving to Malawi in several sectors like health, humanitarian and education.

He said Malawi appreciates how Britain has contributed towards improving education in Malawi by providing education facilities and scholarships for Malawians to study in universities in the United Kingdom.

"We believe education is the right means of human capital, therefore investing in education is essential for development of this country.

"We have recently started constructing community colleges to provide skills to our young men and we hope by the end of this year, we will have a community college in each of the 28 districts," Mutharika said.

The president also commended Prince Richard's support in promoting girl child education and his contributions in wildlife conservation and management.

In his remarks, Prince Richard said he was happy to be in Malawi and was impressed to see how committed the country has been in conserving wildlife.

He said the Lilongwe Wildlife Trust has done a commendable job in taking a leading role in fighting illegal wildlife activities like poaching.

The Prince was also impressed with what he witnessed in some of his visits he had made around the country.

"We went to see some projects which are encouraging farmers to grow resilient crops. It was quiet exciting to meet people whose lives have changed due to these projects," the Prince said.

Malawi

Ruling Party Wants Kasambara Back in Jail

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mary Kachale is challenging a Supreme Court judge's decision to release on bail… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.