14 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Electricity Min. Opens Largest Egyptian Solar Station

Egypt's Minister of Electricity Mohamed Shaker and Aswan Governor Magdy Hegazy inaugurated on Tuesday 13/3/2018 the first phase of Egypt's Infinity Solar power plant.

The project includes 32 stations that will produce 1465 megawatts, Shaker said, noting that the first station that was opened in Aswan's Benban village will produce 50 megwatts.

Three giant stations are being set up with a 14,400 megawatt capacity in collaboration with the German company Siemens.

The plant began trial operation last December.

The Benban project is set to be completed by mid-2019.

Egypt aims to increase its use of renewable energy to 22 percent by 2020.

