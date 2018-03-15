Egypt: Sisi Reviews Ongoing Preparations for Health Insurance System

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday 13/3/2018 reviewed the ongoing preparations to implement the fresh social health insurance system.

Chairing an official meeting, Sisi affirmed the importance of implementing the new system to solve the problems that faced the health sector, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The new system has to represent a real start to comprehensively reform this vital sector and to achieve a quantum leap in the quality of medical services provided to citizens, on a scientific basis and in accordance with international standards, Sisi added.

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, Minister of Health and Population Ahmed Emad el Din, Minister of Finance Amr el Garhy and Deputy Minister of Finance for Public Treasury Affairs Mohamed Maait took part in the meeting.

Emad el Din reviewed the latest developments regarding the launch of the new comprehensive health insurance system, especially the preparations being made to start implementing it in Port Said, the spokesman said.

The minister also briefed the participants on measures taken to mechanize the social health insurance system, he added.