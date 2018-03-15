Egypt: Shoukry Heads for Rome to Co-Chair Unrwa Conf.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry headed for Rome on Wednesday 14/3/2018 to co-chair a conference in support of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Egypt - as the head of the UNRWA Advisory Commission - will co-chair the event alongside the foreign ministers of Jordan and Sweden, Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

The conference is intended to support a collective response by the international community to protect the rights and dignity of some 5.3 million Palestine Refugees registered with UNRWA and ensure that the Agency's funding deficit of $446 million is urgently resolved.

The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres will travel for London to attend the conference and co-chair a ministerial meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon. He will emphasize the importance of supporting the people and State institutions of Lebanon.