14 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Shoukry Heads for Rome to Co-Chair Unrwa Conf.

Tagged:

Related Topics

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry headed for Rome on Wednesday 14/3/2018 to co-chair a conference in support of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Egypt - as the head of the UNRWA Advisory Commission - will co-chair the event alongside the foreign ministers of Jordan and Sweden, Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

The conference is intended to support a collective response by the international community to protect the rights and dignity of some 5.3 million Palestine Refugees registered with UNRWA and ensure that the Agency's funding deficit of $446 million is urgently resolved.

The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres will travel for London to attend the conference and co-chair a ministerial meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon. He will emphasize the importance of supporting the people and State institutions of Lebanon.

Egypt

Foreign Ministry Condoles With Family of Egyptian Girl Assaulted in Britain

The Foreign Ministry has offered condolences to the family of an Egyptian female student who has died after a barbaric… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.