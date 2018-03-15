Zambia Set to Host Four-Nation Tournament

Zambia will host a regional four-nation friendly tournament from 22-24 March 2018 in Ndola. Angola, South Africa, Zimbabwe will join hosts Zambia for the tournament to be held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has named his strongest team for the tournament with eight foreign-based players and 30 home-based in his provisional squad. However, the notable absentee is long-serving first-choice goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene of Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa.

Headlining the tournament will be the Austrian-based duo of striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enoch Mwepu of FC Liefering including forward Fashion Sakala of Spartak Moscow in Russia. Belgium-based midfielder Emmanuel Banda from KV Oostende completes the list of four European based players Nyirenda has summoned for the tournament.

The other four foreign call-ups are all South African -based and include Orlando Pirates duo Justin Shonga and midfielder Augustine Mulenga. The rest are midfielders Roderick Kabwe of Ajax Cape Town and Salulani Phiri from Polokwane City.

Thirteen (13) home-based players who featured at Total African Nations Championship Morocco 2018 where Chipolopolo reached the quarterfinals are in the team.

But dropped from the tournament is the Zesco United duo of defender Fackson Kapumbu and midfielder Kondwani Mtonga who both featured prominently at 2018 TOTAL CHAN.

Meanwhile, Zambia will face Zimbabwe in the opening semifinal doubleheader at 13h00 on March 22 while South Africa and Angola will clash in the second match at 13h00.

Winners will meet in the final on March 25 while the semifinal losers clash in the curtain-raiser third and fourth playoff.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Moses Mapulanga (Nkana)

Defenders: Jimmy Nakena, Ziyo Tembo (both Zanaco), Allan Kamwanga (Power Dynamos), Kedson Kamanga (Nkwazi), Bornwell Silengo, Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (all Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa, Ngosa Sunzu (both Buildcon), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), John Mwegani (Nkana)

Midfielders: Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Misheck Chaila, Lameck Banda, John Chingandu (Zesco United), Larry Bwalya (Power Dynamos), Cletus Chama (Lusaka Dynamos), Mwila Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos), Charles Zulu , Ernest Mbewe (both Zanaco)

Forwards: Chanda Mushili, Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Welcome Mulenga (Forest Rangers), Alex Ng'onga (Power Dynamos), Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes), Lazarus Kambole (Zesco United)