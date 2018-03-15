Botswana: Yanga Eyes Turnaround in Gaborone

Tanzania champions, Young Africans, travel to Gaborone, Botswana, with hope of reversing the 2-1 first leg loss inflicted on them by hosts Township Rollers, as they aim for a second taste of the group stage in the club's history.

Yanga as the Tanzanian side are fondly called succumbed have a mountain to climb when they play as guests of highflying Rollers on Saturday, 17 March 2018 in Gaborone.

Head coach, George Lwandamina, has declared that they will try to keep possession in the second leg to deny the homers a chance to attack and score more goals.

"We are targeting an early away goal to minimize the pressure. If we are successful on that, we can knock them out and reach the group stage," said Lwandamina, who led Zambia's Zesco to the last four of the premier continental club championship two years ago.

"Our opponents are good on the ball. If we let them play, they will attack us more and score goals and things will be tougher for us.

"The remaining 90 minutes is the only chance we have to go through. We will attack but also remain cautious in the defence not to concede more goals. I'm sure we can make it," he added.

Despite the loss in the first leg last week in Dar es Salaam, midfielder Emmanuel Martins believes Yanga can rewrite the books in the reverse.

"We saw them (Township Rollers) in the first leg; they are a good team and play well. They are tough but beatable. In the return, they will surely open up and we hope to capitalise on the spaces that will be created as a result," he said.

On his part, striker Obrey Chirwa, who has netted 15 goals for Yanga in all competitions this season, is upbeat of a positive outing from the trip to Gaborone.

"In the CAF Champions League, all teams are champions from their respective countries and this makes it tough to play against any side. However, we are confident that we will play well in Botswana. We have a good team that can make it. We have won eight consecutive games in the Tanzania Premier League, and I'm hopeful we will replicate that performance against Township Rollers in Gaborone," Chirwa added.

The winner after two legs qualifies for the group stage, with the loser dropping to the playoff of the Total CAF Confederation Cup.

Fixtures

Saturday, 17 March 2018

KCCA (Uganda) vs Saint George (Ethiopia) (0-0)

Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland) vs Zanaco (Zambia) (2-1)

Williamsville (Cote d'Ivoire) vs Wydad (Morocco) (2-7)

CF Mounana (Gabon) vs Al Ahly (Egypt) (0-4)

MC Alger (Algeria) vs MFM (Nigeria) (1-2)

Generation Foot (Senegal) vs Horoya (Guinea) (1-2)

Township Rollers (Botswana) vs Young Africans (Tanzania) (2-1)

UD Songo (Mozambique) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo) (0-4)

Bidvest (South Africa) vs Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) (0-1)

Sunday, 18 March 2018

ES Setif (Algeria) vs Aduana (Ghana) (1-0)

Esperance (Tunisia) vs Gor Mahia (Kenya) (0-0)

Plateau United (Nigeria) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) (2-4)

El Hilal (Sudan) vs AS Togo (Togo) (0-2)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire) vs Zesco (Zambia) (1-0)

AS Vita (DR Congo) vs Difaa El Jadidi (Morocco) (0-1)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs Rayon Sport (Rwanda) (0-0)