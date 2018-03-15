Africa: Ahly Wins 40th League Title With Six Matches to Spare

The famous red shirt of Egyptian giants Al Ahly will witness a change next season, as a fourth star will be emblazoned on their logo.

Earlier this week, Ahly grabbed their 40th Egyptian Premier League title. After beating ENPPI 1-0 on Sunday, a barren draw between El Masry and visiting El Entag El Harby 24-hours later handed Ahly the title for the third straight season.

Defender Ayman Ashraf scored the only goal from a Ali Maaloul corner kick after just three minutes at Petrosport stadium, just outside Cairo, to give Ahly all three points against hosts ENPPI on Sunday (11 March 2018). Hossam El Badry's side held onto the narrow win to put their hands on the title.

With six matches to spare in the 18-club league, Ahly have amassed 75 points from 28 games. Second place Ismaily has 53 points from 27 games with Ahly's eternal rivals, Zamalek third on 51 points.

The feat see the Cairo-based Red Devils extended their unprecedented record in the Egyptian Premier League. In a league that started in 1948/1949, Ahly won 40 titles out of the completed 59 seasons. Their bitterest rivals Zamalek has 12 titles, Ismaily has three, while Tersana, Olimpy, Ghazl El Mahalla and Arab Contractors have a title each to their names.

After completing a domestic treble last season, Ahly are looking forward to a similar feat this term. The Cairo giants are due to face El Dakhleya at the 1/8th round of the Egyptian Cup next month, with their spot in the Egyptian Super Cup guaranteed thanks to the league triumph.

Their ultimate goal remains a much bigger one; the continental title. Five years after they last conquered Africa in 2013, Ahly are eager to extend their record eight titles with yet another CAF Champions League trophy.

They have a foot at the mini-league stage having defeated Gabon's CF Mounana 4-0 in the first leg of the 1/16th round. The second leg is due for Libreville on Saturday.