14 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Condemns in the Strongest Terms the Assassination Attempt On the Palestinian Prime Minister

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 13th, the Arab Republic of Egypt condemned in the strongest terms the failed attempt to assassinate the Palestinian Prime Minister Rami al-Hamdallah who survived the terrorist operation that injured about 6 Palestinians.

Egypt congratulates the Palestinian people and the Palestinian Authority on the survival of the Prime Minister, and underscores that such brutal terrorist attacks targeting the Palestinian reconciliation process will definitely fail. The statement also affirmed that Egypt will continue its relentless efforts aimed at achieving reconciliation, and empowering our Palestinian brothers to be able to run the affairs of their state in accordance with a unified and comprehensive vision that fulfills the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

