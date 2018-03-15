South Africa: Gauteng Police Disturbed By Sexual Assault Allegations Against FCS Investigator

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has noted with concern the allegations of sexual assault levelled against one investigator from the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit, on Tuesday 13 March 2018.

"These allegations are quite serious so we therefore wish to assure all parties concerned that the matter is receiving the necessary attention as a matter of priority. This is also a very sensitive matter as it involves minors, and therefore needs to be handled with utmost caution" said Lieutenant General De Lange.

It is within this context that police are pleading with the affected parties including the school, the media, and the general public to allow the SAPS the necessary space to investigate. When ready Police will be able to give factual presentation at an appropriate time.