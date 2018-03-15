14 March 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Gauteng Police Disturbed By Sexual Assault Allegations Against FCS Investigator

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has noted with concern the allegations of sexual assault levelled against one investigator from the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit, on Tuesday 13 March 2018.

"These allegations are quite serious so we therefore wish to assure all parties concerned that the matter is receiving the necessary attention as a matter of priority. This is also a very sensitive matter as it involves minors, and therefore needs to be handled with utmost caution" said Lieutenant General De Lange.

It is within this context that police are pleading with the affected parties including the school, the media, and the general public to allow the SAPS the necessary space to investigate. When ready Police will be able to give factual presentation at an appropriate time.

South Africa

Kevin Anderson Reaches Indian Wells Quarter-Finals

South African Kevin Anderson has reached the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters after beating Spain's Pablo… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.