Mauritius: China Expresses Intent to Reinforce Collaboration With Mauritius

press release

The People's Republic of China has expressed interest to reinforce collaboration with Mauritius and tap several avenues of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

This was at the fore of discussions during a courtesy call by Ambassador Mrs. Xu Jinghu, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs, on Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this morning at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Mrs. Xu Jinghu, also conveyed the congratulations message on behalf of the President of China, Mr. Xi Jinping, to Mauritius on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Independence of Mauritius. She further dwelt on strengthening further both bilateral and economic relations between China and Mauritius.