14 March 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: China Expresses Intent to Reinforce Collaboration With Mauritius

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The People's Republic of China has expressed interest to reinforce collaboration with Mauritius and tap several avenues of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

This was at the fore of discussions during a courtesy call by Ambassador Mrs. Xu Jinghu, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs, on Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this morning at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Mrs. Xu Jinghu, also conveyed the congratulations message on behalf of the President of China, Mr. Xi Jinping, to Mauritius on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Independence of Mauritius. She further dwelt on strengthening further both bilateral and economic relations between China and Mauritius.

Mauritius

German Ambassador to Mauritius Meets Prime Minister

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Mauritius with residence in… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.