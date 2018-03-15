Mauritius: Air Mauritius to Operate Direct Flight to Comoros As From July 2018

press release

Air Mauritius will start to operate direct flight to the Union of Comoros as from 06 July 2018. In this context, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed this morning by the Vice President of the Union of Comoros, Mr. Djaffar Ahmed Said Hassani, with Air Mauritius in view of reinforcing further the air connectivity between the two countries.

The Vice President of Comoros made this announcement following a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this morning at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Mr. Hassani also spoke of deepening the existing bilateral relations between the two countries through the joint commission set up over more than one year for cooperation ventures in the fields of education, health, and justice among others. He expressed interest to strengthen and develop further the economic bond shared by both countries.